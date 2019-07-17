Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Spindrift Sparkling Water, Cucumber Flavored (24 Cans) | $20 | Amazon



Do you have a seltzer addiction? No judgment here, everyone seems to have one these days. Spindrift is one of the best brands and the ingredient list is short and sweet. Right now, you can get 20% off a variety of flavors on Amazon when you clip the coupon. For a 24-pack, you can the flavors lemon, lime, half tea & half lemon, raspberry lime, and blackberry for $14. The refreshing cucumber flavor is $20.