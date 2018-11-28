Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $160 Dell D2719HGF delivers on all three.

This 27-inch LED monitor, sold by Newegg’s eBay storefront, offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 2ms response time thanks to its TN panel. Sure 4K would have been nice but when you’ll want your graphics settings to low to maximize performance, it’s hard to pass it up. (Consider that it’s $20 less than Amazon’s current price, which is the lowest they’ve ever listed.)