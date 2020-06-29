It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fasten an Apple Watch Series 3 to Your Wrist for $169

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Apple Watch Series 3 | $169 | Amazon
Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Apple Watch Series 3 | $169 | Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.

