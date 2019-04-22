Graphic: Shep McAllister

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, they’re on sale for the first time ever. Use promo code ANKERCTL to get a 3' PowerLine II cable for just $14. That’s $5 less than Apple charges for the equivalent cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.