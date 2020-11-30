It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Fast-Charge Your iPhone 12 with an Insanely Great Anker Nano Charger 20W at 23% Off

Daryl Baxter
Anker Nano Charger | $24 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Anker Nano Charger | $24 | Amazon

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12 line this year, for environmental reasons. However, in order to use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any plugs you have had from Apple previously won’t fulfil that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug int your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging.

