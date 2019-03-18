Screenshot: Amazon

A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn takes you back to Hope County 17 years after the bombs, but things are quite a bit more colorful than you’d expect in a post-apocalyptic first person open-world shooter.



Normally priced at $40, it’s not quite as expansive as a full Far Cry game, but there’s still a huge world to explore and plenty to do. And today, only about a month post-release, Amazon’s marked it down to just $20 on both PS4 and Xbox One. 🤯