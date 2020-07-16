Far Cry 6 Pre-Sales Are $10 off at Amazon

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Pre-order Far Cry 6 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Pre-order Far Cry 6 (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon
Real quick: Go pre-order Far Cry 6 at Amazon. The standard edition is $10 off, and you won’t be charged until your order ship! Plus, Amazon guarantees same-day delivery and promises to adjust your total automatically should the price drop any further.
Advertisement
Copies are available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
G/O Media may get a commission