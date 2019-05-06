Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for two weekends now, but that doesn’t mean people have gotten over it yet. If you’re still trying to wrap your head around the end of an era, you can dive even deeper into the Marvel universe with this encyclopedia. For just under $25, you can learn more about favorite characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and of course, Iron Man. The Marvel Encyclopedia has a special touch, as the introduction was written by Mr. Marvel himself, Stan Lee.

