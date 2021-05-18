Fanatics Has Free Shipping on NBA Playoff Gear so Grab Your Mantra Tee Now

Free Shipping on NBA Playoff Gear 24SHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

The NBA play-in games start tonight; if your team is one of these, godspeed. Mine is, I’m not nervous at all, and I will keep telling myself that. But suppose your beloved basketball team is already in the playoffs, then congrats. This means you’ve got to be fresh to cheer your faves on to the final. Everything in this 2021 playoff collection will ship for free with the code 24SHIP.

Grab a New Era Snapback made just for this year. I’m partial to the adjustable ones; they’re a little less expensive and tend to be more comfortable. Each looks really sharp, though.

Now add your team’s mantra shirt and cross your fingers. There are a few new teams to the dance this year. It’s nice to see the Knicks back after their last playoff appearance in 2013. Every year I hate how much I love Milwaukee’s “Fear the Deer.” And yes, I do own one from a few years ago. These classic cut cotton tees are officially licensed (obviously) and the perfect way to get comfy on your way to victory.