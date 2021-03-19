It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1 Is Just $4 and a Worthy Companion to the Disney + Series

Falcon &amp; Winter Soldier Vol. 1 | $4 - $14 | Amazon
The day has come, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney +. As someone who has been in Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s presence, their chemistry together is palpable and organic. These two make a great duo, so it’s easy to see why that translates superbly to the small screen. One of my favorite comics from last year was Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1; it absolutely wrangles why these two work so well together in dynamic and dialogue. This digital version is just $4 right now and is a great intro to this pair before consuming episode one. Save 10% on the print version.

Bucky and Sam are taking on Hydra once again and teaming up to uncover some ghastly secrets. The clock is ticking as the Captains get deeper into the terror organization’s heinous plans of a mass-casualty event. This comic has everything you’d expect from these two: snappy quips, tons of action, and lots of pulverized baddies. This was such a fun read during quarantine last year, and I’m excited to revisit it as a supplement to watching TFATWS.

The digital version will download immediately via ComiXology, and the print version will ship for free for Prime members.

