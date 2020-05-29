Fake It 'Til You Make It: These AirPods Knockoffs Are Only $20

Acellories True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Acellories True Wireless Earbuds | $20 | MorningSave

Take it from someone who loses his buds on a daily basis: Don’t jump into the true wireless game until you know what kind of beast it is. These Acellories ear buds are perfect, as they only cost $20 at MorningSave and could be mistaken for AirPods to the untrained eye. You can grab one in White, Mint, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, or Red with a matching charging case.

