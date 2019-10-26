It's all consuming.
Fake Having Marble Countertops With This $4 Self-Adhesive Film

Ana Suarez
Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Great Marble | $4 | Amazon
Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Great Marble | $4 | Amazon

You don’t need to drop a ton of money on marble to get marble countertops. If you live in a rental, or you’re just on a budget, you can get 17" x 78" roll of Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Great Marble for only $4 on Amazon. It obviously isn’t high class, but our beloved Senior Editor, Chelsea Stone, pulled it off, so you can too.

