It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Fake a Brick Accent Wall In Your Apartment With These Discounted Adhesives

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.7K
1
Save
Coavas Brick Wallpaper Adhesive Sticker Paper | $10 | Amazon | Promo code M25JJ82H
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Coavas Brick Wallpaper Adhesive Sticker Paper | $10 | Amazon | Promo code M25JJ82H

Before you rain down hate about adhesive stickers, hear me out. People are tired of looking at boring-ass white walls in their rentals. You can’t paint. There’s only so much wall art you can use to upgrade the space. Our beloved former editor, Chelsea Stone, previously tested stickers for her counters and loved it. Stickers can’t be all that bad.

Advertisement

If you’re brave enough to take a leap, all four of these Coavas brick wall paper adhesive stickers are on sale. Each roll is 17.7 x 196.6 and should cover 3479 square inches. You can get the white gray brick wall adhesive, the red brick, and the brown brick for $10, while the orange brick is $12. The adhesives are easy to apply and remove because there won’t be any sticky residue left before.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Thursday's Best Deals: Nature Made Supplements, Cable Ties, Henleys, and More

Got Too Many Shoes? Organize The Crap Out of Them With These Underbed Storage Bags

New Year, a New Weighted Blanket Deal, Save 10% On Gravity Blanket Products

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts