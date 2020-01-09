Fake a Brick Accent Wall In Your Apartment With These Discounted Adhesives

Coavas Brick Wallpaper Adhesive Sticker Paper Photo : Amazon

Coavas Brick Wallpaper Adhesive Sticker Paper | $10 | Amazon | Promo code M25JJ82H

Before you rain down hate about adhesive stickers, hear me out. People are tired of looking at boring-ass white walls in their ren tals. You can’t paint. There’s only so much wall art you can use to upgrade the space. Our beloved former editor, Chelsea Stone, previously tested stickers for her counters and loved it. Stickers can’t be all that bad.

Advertisement

If you’re brave enough to take a leap, all four of these Coavas brick wall paper adhesive stickers are on sale. Each roll is 17.7 x 196.6 and should cover 3479 square inches. You can get the white gray brick wall adhesive, the red brick, and the brown brick for $10, while the orange brick is $12. The adhesives are easy to apply and remove because there won’t be any sticky residue left before.