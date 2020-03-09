Faberware's 15-Piece Knife Set Is Down To $30

Faberware 15-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you in need of sharper knives? Well, Faberware has come through with its 15-piece set that’s down to a low $30. It includes steak knives as well as all the basics you’d need to really get your kitchen cooking. The knives themselves are made of high-carbon stainless steel, and have an ergonomic design so they’ll be comfy in your hand while chopping veggies or even discombobulating a chicken. The choice is yours, but the deal doesn’t last forever, so hop on it before it is gone.