Eyes Up, Guardian... Destiny: The Official Cookbook is on Sale for $12

Destiny: The Official Cookbook Image : Joseph Tilleli

Destiny: The Official Cookbook | $12 | Amazon

Destiny... has... a cookbook...? That’s right. Filled with recipes inspired by the characters and locations seen throughout Destiny’s expansive universe, this is a must own item for the cross section of gamers who like to cook stuff. I don’t remember food and drinks being a very big part of this game world, but these names listed in Destiny: The Official Cookbook are priceless. Gjallardoodles? Come on. I’ll be making these the next holiday I get together with family, standing in the corner of the room as they all enjoy these cookies thinking to myself, “They don’t know these are from Destiny.”