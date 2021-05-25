It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Eyes Up, Guardian... Destiny: The Official Cookbook is on Sale for $12

jtilleli
Joseph Tilleli
Destiny: The Official Cookbook | $12 | Amazon
Image: Joseph Tilleli
Destiny: The Official Cookbook | $12 | Amazon

Destiny... has... a cookbook...? That’s right. Filled with recipes inspired by the characters and locations seen throughout Destiny’s expansive universe, this is a must own item for the cross section of gamers who like to cook stuff. I don’t remember food and drinks being a very big part of this game world, but these names listed in Destiny: The Official Cookbook are priceless. Gjallardoodles? Come on. I’ll be making these the next holiday I get together with family, standing in the corner of the room as they all enjoy these cookies thinking to myself, “They don’t know these are from Destiny.”

