Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger, and can be used as a spare USB-C charger for your other gear when it’s not refilling the battery.

While its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to $78 today, from the usual $100, and it would make a great gift for anyone who owns a Switch or MacBook.