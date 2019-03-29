Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Despite being a single malt guy, I occasionally drink wine. And more often than not, I don’t finish the entire bottle (cause it makes me frisky). That’s why the Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a life saver. (Shut up, it’s Friday.)

This current price is a $1 off the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. And, hell, for ~$10, you’ll save a lot of cash by not having to pour out wine that’s gone bad. This thing is something I’d recommend even when it’s not on discount.