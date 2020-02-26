It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Extend The Life Of Your Devices And Pick Up This Discounted USB-C Adapter

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
510
1
Save
Nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter (Space Gray) | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter (Space Gray) | $8 | Amazon

If you’ve got an accessory that’s a few years old but still functioning, maybe you should invest in an adapter that’ll turn that fancy USB-C port into an old-school USB. This space gray and gold aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, down to a low $8 (down from the usual $10.)

Advertisement

This is a no-brainer deal, especially when you have one of those USB-C only laptops.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Have Dry Skin, Here Are My Go-To's

Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $46 [Exclusive]

Eat Mustard With Impunity, And Fear Not Its Stains!

Life on the Road: The Best Fitness Travel Gear