A brutal cold snap isn’t usually something to celebrate, but Express begs to differ. The apparel retailer is using the frigid temperatures as an excuse to take 40% off sitewide for men and women. But like this weather, the Polar Vortex Sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want now.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Express Is Acknowledging the Polar Vortex With a 40% Off Sitewide Sale
A brutal cold snap isn’t usually something to celebrate, but Express begs to differ. The apparel retailer is using the frigid temperatures as an excuse to take 40% off sitewide for men and women. But like this weather, the Polar Vortex Sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want now.