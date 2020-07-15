Explore the World From Home, With Your First Bag Free When You Subscribe to Atlas Coffee Club

Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Photo : Gabe Carey

Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free | Atlas Coffee Club | KINJACOFFEE

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings using the promo code KINJACOFFEE. For $9 every 4 weeks or 2 weeks, you can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time. $5 extra will grant you a full bag, making it the better value option.

Advertisement

With more than 50 countries now producing coffee—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty opportunity to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans if you prefer to grind your own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.