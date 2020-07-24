Explore the Dark Side of Flavor And Take $6 off this Box of Star Wars Nerds Rope

Star Wars Nerds Rope (16 Count) | $18 | Amazon Gold Box

There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $18.

In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented . The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the E mpire. The Nerds R ope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.