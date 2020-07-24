It's all consuming.
Explore the Dark Side of Flavor And Take $6 off this Box of Star Wars Nerds Rope

Sheilah Villari
Star Wars Nerds Rope (16 Count) | $18 | Amazon Gold Box
Star Wars Nerds Rope (16 Count) | $18 | Amazon Gold Box

There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $18.

In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented. The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the Empire. The Nerds Rope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

