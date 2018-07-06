Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to pick up a new hobby? It’s easy to get into stargazing with today’s Gold Box deal. Inside, you’ll find several Celstron telescopes, binoculars, and accessories marked down to cosmically low prices.



For example, this computer-controlled scope is marked down to an all-time low $205, or about $70 less than usual. You can even focus on the micro instead of the macro with this 1080p digital microscope. Our resident telescope expert Corey also said that the Wi-Fi module and this lens pack were particularly good accessory deals.