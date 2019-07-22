Graphic: Shep McAllister

Huckberry Summer Clearance

Huckberry just kicked off its annual summer clearance sale, with deals on dozens of men’s shirts, shorts, shoes, and more.



The sale features brands like Flint and Tinder, Seavees, Rivieras, and Howler Brothers, just to give you a taste, but there are plenty more to explore in the full sale.

For my money, the best thing you can buy here is the Nomadix Adventure Towel. Made from recycled plastic bottles, it’s thin and light enough to take to the beach or the campsite, but still absorbent enough to thoroughly dry your body.

The coolest item though is one of the few non-clothing, non-bag products in the sale: a freakin’ levitating light bulb.