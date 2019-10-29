Experiment With New Juice Blends With This Discounted Omega Extractor, Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Omega Juice Extractor | $259 | Amazon

Get that healthier lifestyle a jump start with this discounted Omega Juice Extractor. For $259, you can create your own blends from the fruits and vegetables of your choice without the markup from that place across the street from work.

Perhaps the coolest part about this particular juicer, is that it’s not just a juicer—it’s also a coffee grinder, nut butter maker, and can mince herbs and spices.

For some perspective, this one-day sale price is about $120 less than the usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This discount will only last until the end of the day, so pick up this highly-rated juicer now.

