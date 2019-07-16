Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case (Gold and Black ) | $114 | Amazon

Normally $150-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, in Gold or Black, for $114 on Prime Day. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than Airpods.

Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back (or about $23 back in points) of what you paid for these Bluetooth earbuds.