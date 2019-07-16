Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sun Joe 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer | $92 | Amazon

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll suddenly find yourself holding your credit card ready to buy the first one you see.



Advertisement

This 2,000 PSI model from Sun Joe is marked down to just $92 for Prime members right now, which is about what you’d expect to pay for something in the neighborhood of 1,500 PSI on any day that wasn’t Prime Day.