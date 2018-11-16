Graphic: Shep McAllister

At its usual $500, Vizio’s 5.1.2 channel sound bar was already one of the cheapest and easiest ways to experience Dolby Atmos audio, which adds a height dimension to traditional surround sound. But this is Black Friday season, so today, you can buy it for $300 instead.



The 36" sound bar includes three forward-facing drivers, plus two upward-facing drivers for the Atmos dimension. The kit also includes a wireless subwoofer, and two satellite speakers that plug into said subwoofer to act as your rear channels. That setup means that you can run the wires under or behind your couch, since you won’t have to plug anything into the sound bar itself at the front of the room.