Experience Last Year's Wildest, Weirdest Gaming Story With 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for $40

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | $40 | GameStop

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at GameStop right now.