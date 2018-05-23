Photo: Anthony DELANOIX (Unsplash)

If yesterday’s Chinese vacation package wasn’t quite what you were looking for, perhaps central Europe is more your speed.



Starting at $1,549 from Gate 1 Travel, you’ll fly roundtrip into Budapest, where you’ll spend two nights. From there, you’ll take trains and spend two nights each in Vienna, Prague, and Berlin before flying back to the states. All of your hotels and trains are covered, as are your breakfasts, three of your dinners, and your tour guide.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

You can customize this deal to leave from pretty much anywhere in the U.S., but the price will vary based on your departure airport and week of travel. No matter what though, you can use promo code TZWACE at checkout to save $270 per person.

