Experience Both Peter's and Miles' Stories in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for $60

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (PS5) | $60 | Amazon
Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (PS5) | $60 | Amazon

Mile Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $60 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.

