Experience All 9 Star Wars Films in the LEGO Dimension with The Skywalker Saga for Xbox One and Switch, Now $10 off

Quentyn Kennemer
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch) | $50 | Amazon
Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, someone, somehow, hasn’t played a LEGO Star Wars game. If that’s you, now is your chance to play through the events of all nine films from The Skywalker Saga, with the collection discounted to $50 on both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can start your adventure from any point you like, so skip all that boring stuff on Tatooine and go hang out with Jar Jar on Naboo where the real fun is.

