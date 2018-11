Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a solid mid-range gaming headset on a budget, the Logitech G430 is down to $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The G430 works with PS4s and PCs, and its 7.1 surround sound makes a big difference in games like Fortnite and PUBG, because they let you hear which direction people are coming from while you hide in a bathtub.