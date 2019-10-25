Experience 120Hz Bliss With An Unlocked Razer Phone For Just $200

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Razer Phone [Unlocked] | $200 | eBay
The Razer Phone was a very good phone when it launched two years ago for $700, and its screen’s 120Hz variable refresh rate is as silky smooth as anything you’ll find out there.
But now, Microsoft (?) is selling the phone through eBay (??) for just $200 (???) unlocked. Free and clear. No commitment. And it’s even brand new, not a refurbished unit. If you’re in the market for a really good phone for not a lot of money, this is a pretty stellar deal.
