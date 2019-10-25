It's all consuming.
Experience 120Hz Bliss With An Unlocked Razer Phone For Just $200

Shep McAllister
Razer Phone [Unlocked] | $200 | eBay
Photo: Gizmodo
The Razer Phone was a very good phone when it launched two years ago for $700, and its screen’s 120Hz variable refresh rate is as silky smooth as anything you’ll find out there.

Advertisement

But now, Microsoft (?) is selling the phone through eBay (??) for just $200 (???) unlocked. Free and clear. No commitment. And it’s even brand new, not a refurbished unit. If you’re in the market for a really good phone for not a lot of money, this is a pretty stellar deal.

Advertisement

Shep McAllister
