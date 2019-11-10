Expecto Patronum! Get This Harry Potter LEGO Set For $16

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum | $16 | Amazon

Am I still blogging about Harry Potter, after all this time? Always. But seriously, I will always write a Harry Potter deal if I see one! Today’s HP Deal of the Day is the LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum, which is $16 on Amazon. The 121-piece building kit includes a minifigure of Harry Potter, Sirius Black, two dementors, and Harry’s stag Patronus.