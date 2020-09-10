Expand Your View With a 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor by Acer, $110 off

Acer Nitro 34" XV340CK Ultrawide QHD Gaming Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Acer Nitro 34" XV340CK Ultrawide QHD Gaming Monitor | $390 | Amazon | Clip $20 coupon

Having multiple monitors is a godsend for productivity, but add three or more to a desk and things start to feel all too cluttered. There’s also the matter of dealing with bezels creating a perfect split in your workflow, which may be a non-issue in some cases, but sometimes, unimpeded horizontal real estate is a luxury I just can’t live without. Enter ultrawides. They stretch to a wide aspect ratio of around 21:9, which is actually native for many films, but more than getting rid of letterboxing, an ultrawide affords you more than enough room to stack windows side-by-side on the same panel.

In my opinion, they also provide more immersive gaming experiences by exposing more of your surrounding environment in games that don’t crop your view. The Acer Nitro XV340CK is very good for the cause with its 34" diagonal size (27" height equivalent), AMD FreeSync, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support . Its resolution is 3440x1440, which is equivalent to standard 1440p sets and squeezes more than enough pixels in for a sharp picture at this massive size . At Amazon, you can clip a coupon and take $20 off an already heavily discounted price tag for $390 total. That’s the lowest you’re going to find for this particular model, and it’s a great price in general for everything it packs.

The stand is height- and tilt-adjustable, y ou have more than enough connectivity options between 2x Display Ports, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and 2x USB 3.0 ports, and Acer even includes HDMI and USB cables in the box.