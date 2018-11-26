Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Give yourself the gift of fluency in Spanish this year. Amazon is offering a Cyber Monday deal on a Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack that is, how you say, excelente: For $139, access a lifetime software download so you can practice your Spanish indefinitely on your desktop offline, and enjoy a 24-month subscription mobile that syncs your progress on all your platforms. A Barron’s Grammar Guide and Dictionary are also included in the box, plus a $20 Amazon gift card just because. Get yours today and say hola to a new world of language.

