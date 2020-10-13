It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Expand Your Ports, and Save $20 on a 9-in-1 Vava USB-C Hub

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
378
Save
Vava 9-in-1 USB-C Hub | $40 | Amazon
Vava 9-in-1 USB-C Hub | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Vava
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vava 9-in-1 USB-C Hub | $40 | Amazon

Tired of your laptop’s lack of connectivity? A good USB hub will solve that, but they can get pricey, and there are lots of options with different configurations, so it’s tough to know which one to grab. This Vava 9-in-1 unit also adds Ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet, and HDMI capable of resolutions up to 4K, and it’s down from $60 to $40 today for Prime Day.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

The Only Thing More Exciting Than Borat 2 Is Saving $600 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

Give Your Switch the Space It Needs With 60% off a 512GB MicroSD Card