Expand Your Macbook's Horizons With $20 off This USB-C Hub

Apple’s new MacBooks Pro are great! The scissor switch keys are back, and typing is once again not a grueling, frustrating process. The problem is that now they’ve only got two USB-C ports, which can be pretty limiting if you’re trying to make your laptop your main workstation. A good hub can help with that by expanding your ports, usually with HDMI and USB ports, as well as a card reader or two. HyperDrive’s DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub, typically $100, is down to $80 at Best Buy right now.

What makes this hub great is that it matches the MacBook Pro’s design, and even has a magnetic grip to help keep it from wobbling while attached. In addition to the MacBook’s two USB-C, you’ll get an additional two USB-A ports, SD and microSD card slots, and an HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor.

