Expand Your LEGO Mario Courses With This Master Your Adventure Kit for $48

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Kit Image : Amazon

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Kit | $48 | Amazon

Okay, so let’s say you got the Super Mario LEGO starter course at some point. It gave you your first taste of blocky Mario and all his exploits. So where do you go from here? With tons of expansions out there, it’s hard to know what to get next. Why not try the Master Your Adventure kit, which is down to $48 ? This 366-piece set features more terrain and interactive items to goof around with. You’ll get customizable item blocks, classic enemies like Goombas and Para-Troopers, and a special warp pipe. It’s like adding a whole new level to your LEGO Mario set.