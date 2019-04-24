Screenshot: Humble

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s not the only place running a big board game sale. Humble’s latest bundle is basically a virtual game cabinet, with digital takes on some of your favorite tabletop games like Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Scythe, and more.



All of the games unlock on Steam, and many work on macOS in addition to Windows. As always, you get to name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity, but you’ll need to pledge at least $12 to get all of the games.