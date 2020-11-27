It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Expand Your Camera Horizons With the SanDisk 256GB SD Card at 43% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
204
Save
SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC | $57 | Amazon
SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC | $57 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC | $57 | Amazon

Events like Black Friday can showcase some great deals on storage, and that’s no more than SD Cards for your SLR Camera.

Advertisement

This variant in particular has 256GB of storage, so as the nights roll in earlier and the sun rises across a landscape, you will want a storage card that can take as many shots as possible to land that perfect picture.

Advertisement

Featuring read speeds of up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, there will be no problem in burst shots and even 4K video when you’re traversing woodland and mountainous regions to attain that perfect shot with a SanDisk 256 SD Card.

Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Mario Kart Live, CBD Spiced Drops, New iPad, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Ulta Soap & Glory, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

Grab Your Flight Stick: Star Wars: Squadrons Is $17

Prepare for Your Feature Presentation With the Sony X800H at 20% Off

Make These Diamond Halo Earrings Your Best Friend This Holiday Season for Just $50