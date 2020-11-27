Expand the Memory of Your PC With Crucial's Ballistix DDR4 RAM at 27% Off

Crucial Ballistix DDR4 8GB x 2 RAM | $59 | Amazon
Like many this year, you may have found yourself at home, on the PC, working away or gaming far more than usual. Eventually you may notice that the PC is becoming sluggish, and could benefit from an upgrade.
This is where the Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM comes in. As long as its compatible with your PC’s motherboard, they can slot in and give the system 16GB of onboard memory, making the PC have a breadth of memory management for those applications and games.
If you have a case where you can see into the motherboard and the rest of the PC components, then this is where you’ll be able to spot the Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM with its RGB.
This can be set within an application where you can change 16 LED lights on each memory module, and have it change to every colour of the rainbow throughout the day.