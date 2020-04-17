It's all consuming.
Exile All Dust Bunnies From Your Home Workstation: Get Four Dust-Off Compressed Air Cans for $12

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja DEals
Kinja DEalsDeals
Falcon Dust-Off Compressed Air Gas Cannister | $12 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Falcon Dust-Off Compressed Air Gas Cannister | $12 | Amazon

Sure, your desk looks all nice and neat now, but we all know what happens when those mid-week emails begin to pile up. You start bringing food and all sorts of junk to your desk because you have no time, which in turn makes you eat faster than usual, which gets even more crumbs on all your electronics than the usual buildup of Dorito dust does, and then your keyboard inadvertently outputs “I” when you were really going for “O”. Just... no. Buy a four-pack of Dust-Off compressed air canisters for $12 and bid farewell to all of that.

