Exfoliating the Skin Keeps It Young and This Dermaplaning Tool Does That for Just $12

Facial Exfoliation Tool with Light Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Facial Exfoliation Tool with Light | $12 | MorningDeal



If you live in an area where spas and salons still aren’t open you’ve probably been handling a lot of your extra beauty care on your own. Or maybe you just don’t feel comfortable yet going (which is 100% understandable) or you’re trying to save money. This Facial Exfoliation Tool and Hair Remover from Vivitar comes with a light, can ease some of the woes, and is 52% off today.

For just $12 this isn’t a bad tool to have in your beauty bag . It can clean up your brows in between waxes or threading and keep your skin baby smooth as it clears away little fuzzies that pop up here and there. Remember that exfoliating your skin brightens it and gives it a younger and fresher look. It can help smooth out fine lines, reduce pore size, and lighten dark sports. This tool is safe, comes with six replacement heads, works with all skin types, and gently vibrates. The LED light makes it easy to spot your trouble areas on your upper lip, cheeks, and chin. This deal runs until the end of the day or until it’s sold out.

