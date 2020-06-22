It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Exfoliating the Skin Keeps It Young and This Dermaplaning Tool Does That for Just $12

Sheilah Villari
Facial Exfoliation Tool with Light | $12 | MorningDeal
Facial Exfoliation Tool with Light | $12 | MorningDeal

If you live in an area where spas and salons still aren’t open you’ve probably been handling a lot of your extra beauty care on your own. Or maybe you just don’t feel comfortable yet going (which is 100% understandable) or you’re trying to save money. This Facial Exfoliation Tool and Hair Remover from Vivitar comes with a light, can ease some of the woes, and is 52% off today.

For just $12 this isn’t a bad tool to have in your beauty bag. It can clean up your brows in between waxes or threading and keep your skin baby smooth as it clears away little fuzzies that pop up here and there. Remember that exfoliating your skin brightens it and gives it a younger and fresher look. It can help smooth out fine lines, reduce pore size, and lighten dark sports. This tool is safe, comes with six replacement heads, works with all skin types, and gently vibrates. The LED light makes it easy to spot your trouble areas on your upper lip, cheeks, and chin. This deal runs until the end of the day or until it’s sold out.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

