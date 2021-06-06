Exfoliate Away Dull Skin in Time for Summer With a $24 Conair Trueglow Sonic Facial Brush + Sanitizer

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer | $24 | Meh



Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.

Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we’ve posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. If you like what you see, snag a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all the sites!