Everything's Better With Bubbles And This $26 Machine Makes 4,800+ a Minute

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Zerhunt Bubble Machine | $26 | Amazon
You can instantly make any event this summer better with the addition of this Zerhunt bubble machine, now available for 20% off. Seriously, when are bubbles not a welcome addition?
Advertisement
This bubble machine produces 4,800 bubbles a minute, so you can set it up, let her rip, and effortlessly entertain (and tire out) kids of all ages at your next event. This is perfect for parties, cookouts, weddings, and any other gathering that could use a little something extra in a snap.
Get it while it’s just $26!
G/O Media may get a commission