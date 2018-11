Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $12 on Amazon, within a buck of its all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.