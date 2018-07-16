If you didn’t pull the trigger on any Xbox One S E3 deals, Amazon’s Prime Day offer is a very good consolation prize. Get the 1TB console, three months of Xbox Game Pass, and three months of Xbox Live Gold for just $230, for Prime members only.
This Xbox One S Prime Day Deal Includes Game Pass and Gold
