Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $200, or $50 less than usual.



That includes a 36" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss. Plus, the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing right now. I’m just sayin’.

This particular model includes Chromecast audio support and Wi-Fi audio streaming if you just want to use it for music, as well as DTS Virtual:X for virtual overhead sound.