Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security System + Echo Dot | $169 | AmazonRing Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot | $169 | AmazonRing Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot | $199 | AmazonRing Floodlight Camera + Echo Dot | $199 | AmazonRing Spotlight Camera Battery + Echo Dot | $169 | AmazonRing Spotlight Camera Wired + Echo Dot | $169 | AmazonRing Stick-Up Camera Battery + Echo Dot | $150 | AmazonRing Stick-Up Camera Wired + Echo Dot | $150 | Amazon
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security System + Echo Dot | $169 | Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot | $169 | Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot | $199 | Amazon
Ring Floodlight Camera + Echo Dot | $199 | Amazon
Ring Spotlight Camera Battery + Echo Dot | $169 | Amazon
Ring Spotlight Camera Wired + Echo Dot | $169 | Amazon
Ring Stick-Up Camera Battery + Echo Dot | $150 | Amazon
Ring Stick-Up Camera Wired + Echo Dot | $150 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.   

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.

Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Spotlight cams, and first deal we’ve seen on the Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.