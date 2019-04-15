Graphic: Shep McAllister

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Spotlight cams, and first deal we’ve seen on the Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.